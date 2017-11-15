Download App
चीन ने कर दिखाया वो कारनामा जिसे भारत तो क्या अमेरिका भी नहीं कर सका

वीडियो डेस्क,अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 04:10 PM IST

चीन एक बार फिर सभी देशों से आगे निकल गया है। चीन ने दुनिया का पहला पूरी तरह से विद्युत संचालित मालवाहक जहाज लॉन्च किया है। खास बात यह है कि बिजली से चलने वाला ये जहाज दो घंटे चार्ज किए जाने के बाद 2000 टन माल के साथ 80 किलोमीटर तक यात्रा कर सकता है। आइए बताते है इस जहाज की और खासियत।
 

