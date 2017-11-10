Download App
आपका शहर Close

नहीं रही जेम्स बॉन्ड को थप्पड़ लगाने वाली ‘हेल्गा ब्रांट’

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 07:05 AM IST

1967 में जेम्स बॉन्ड की सीरीज You Only Live Twice में नजर आई जर्मन एक्ट्रेस करीन डोर अब इस दुनिया में नहीं रही। 79 साल की उम्र में उनका निधन हो गया। You Only Live Twice में उन्होंने एक वैम्प की भूमिका अदा की थी। आइए आपको बताते हैं जेम्स बॉन्ड को थप्पड़ लगाने वाली जर्मन ब्यूटी करीन डोर के बारे में।

LiveConversation

Also View

AUTV BOLLYWOOD TOP 10 : सिर्फ 8 कट के साथ रिलीज होगी बाबूमोशाय बंदूकबाज

AUTV BOLLYWOOD TOP 10 : सिर्फ 8 कट के साथ रिलीज होगी बाबूमोशाय बंदूकबाज
प्रसून जोशी के आते ही बाबूमोशाय बंदूकबाज के कट 48 से हुए आठ, कटरीना ने सलमान के साथ कौन सी तस्वीर की शेयर और अब किसकी बायोपिक में नजर आएंगे अजय देवगन साथ में और भी चटकदार बॉलीवुड की खबरें सिर्फ AUTV बॉलीवुड टॉप 10 में।
Related Videos
नेशनल
लौट रहा बॉन्ड, डैनियल क्रेग ही फिर बनेंगे स्पेशल एजेंट 007

लौट रहा बॉन्ड, डैनियल क्रेग ही फिर बनेंगे स्पेशल एजेंट 007
मुंबई
AUTV Spl: मिलिए देश की पहली महिला जासूस से!

AUTV Spl: मिलिए देश की पहली महिला जासूस से!
नेशनल
नहीं रहे सबसे हैंडसम जेम्स बॉन्ड रोजर मूर

नहीं रहे सबसे हैंडसम जेम्स बॉन्ड रोजर मूर
नेशनल
‘जेम्स बॉन्ड’ के साथ हुआ धोखा, हाथ जोड़कर मांगी माफी

‘जेम्स बॉन्ड’ के साथ हुआ धोखा, हाथ जोड़कर मांगी माफी
Most Viewed

अरब के प्रिंस की बेटी की इन तस्वीरों ने इन्हें बनाया दूसरी किम कार्दशियन
Trending

GST दरों में बदलाव के साथ 177 चीजें हुई सस्ती, जानिए किसका गिरा दाम
Featured

दिल्ली में एक दिन माने 44 सिगरेट, नतीजा घटता स्पर्म काउंट
Video Banner
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
दीपिका, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सरधना

BJP विधायक के पैर छूना पड़ा दरोगा को भारी,IG ने दिए जांच के आदेश
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!