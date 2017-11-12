Download App
10 फीट लंबे किंग कोबरा का रेस्क्यू नहीं देखा तो क्या देखा!

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 09:20 AM IST

आमतौर पर छिपकली का नाम सुनकर ही हम लोग सिहर जाते हैं ऐसे में अगर कोई शख्स 10 फीट लंबे और जहरीले किंग कोबरा को एक बोरे और दो डंडों के सहारे पकड़े तो उसे दिलेर ही कहा जाएगा। सोशल मीडिया पर एक ऐसा ही वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक गली में घुस आए किंग कोबरा को एक शख्स ने रेस्कूय किया।

शादी में पीएम के आगे राष्ट्रपति के अपमान का सच क्या है?

शादी में पीएम के आगे राष्ट्रपति के अपमान का सच क्या है?
सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। ये वीडियो एक शादी का है जिसमें राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद और पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी नजर आ रहे हैं। इस वीडियो में दावा किया जा रहा है कि शादी के दौरान पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के आगे राष्ट्रपति का अपमान किया गया।
