शादी में पीएम के आगे राष्ट्रपति के अपमान का सच क्या है?

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 12:15 PM IST

सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। ये वीडियो एक शादी का है जिसमें राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद और पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी नजर आ रहे हैं। इस वीडियो में दावा किया जा रहा है कि शादी के दौरान पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के आगे राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद का अपमान किया गया।

हाथी का बच्चा कीचड़ में फंसा, यूं हुआ रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन

हाथी का बच्चा कीचड़ में फंसा, यूं हुआ रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन
तमिलनाडु के वीरापंडी में हाथी का एक बच्चा अपने झुंड से बिछड़ गया। झुंड से बिछड़ा ये बच्चा कीचड़ भरे गड्ढे में जा गिरा और वहां फंस गया। हाथी के इस बच्चे की उम्र करीब 10 साल बताई जा रही है।
नेशनल
दबंगों के खिलाफ किया वोट तो दलित का किया ऐसा हाल

दबंगों के खिलाफ किया वोट तो दलित का किया ऐसा हाल
नेशनल
CCTV VIDEO : सावधान! सर्विस सेंटर से कुछ यूं चोरी हो गई कार

CCTV VIDEO : सावधान! सर्विस सेंटर से कुछ यूं चोरी हो गई कार
नेशनल
वैष्णो देवी जा रहे श्रद्धालुओं को रास्ते में मिला ये खतरनाक अजगर

वैष्णो देवी जा रहे श्रद्धालुओं को रास्ते में मिला ये खतरनाक अजगर
नेशनल
'मुन्नी बदनाम' और 'टन टनाटन' पर यूं झूमी न्यूजीलैंड पुलिस

‘मुन्नी बदनाम’ और ‘टन टनाटन’ पर यूं झूमी न्यूजीलैंड पुलिस
इस नेता के साथ रंगे हाथों होटल में पकड़ी गई थीं सपना चौधरी?
शाहरुख से बोला MLC, "समंदर क्या तेरे बाप का है!"
आपके बच्चे को पढ़ाने-सिखाने आ गया है 'मीको रोबो'
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान "गुंडा हूं मैं"
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
दीपिका, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सरधना

BJP विधायक के पैर छूना पड़ा दरोगा को भारी,IG ने दिए जांच के आदेश
