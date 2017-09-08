Download App
नोएडा के एक नामी स्कूल के बच्चे ने की ऐसी हरकत, हर किसी को आया गुस्सा

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नोएडा

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 11:12 AM IST

सोशल मीडिया पर इन दिनों नोएडा के एक स्कूल का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। जिसमें एक नामी स्कूल का एक स्टूडेंट दूसरे को थप्पड़ मारता है वो भी सिर्फ मजेदार वीडियो बनाने के लिए। इस वीडियो के सामने आने के बाद हर कोई हैरान है।
 

हैदराबाद के एक स्‍नूकर पार्लर में दे दनादन

हैदराबाद के एक स्‍नूकर पार्लर में दे दनादन
हैदराबाद में एक शख्स की कुछ लोगों ने स्‍नूकर पार्लर में घुस कर पिटाई कर दी। पूरी वारदात सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई। घायल युवक को पास के हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट कराया गया। वहीं पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।
