Download App
आपका शहर Close

महज 3 सेकेंड में गिर गई 3 मंजिला इमारत

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 08:34 PM IST

आंध्र प्रदेश के गुंटूर में उस वक्त हड़कंप मच गया जब महज तीन सेकेंड में तीन मंजिला इमारत ढह गई। बताया गया कि इमारत में मरम्मत का काम चल रहा था और इसे पहले ही खाली करवा लिया गया था। हालांकि, जब इमारत गिरी तो पास ही कुछ और लोग भी काम कर रहे थे पर सभी सुरक्षित हैं।

LiveConversation

Also View

10 फीट लंबे किंग कोबरा का रेस्क्यू नहीं देखा तो क्या देखा!

10 फीट लंबे किंग कोबरा का रेस्क्यू नहीं देखा तो क्या देखा!
आमतौर पर छिपकली का नाम सुनकर ही हम लोग सिहर जाते हैं ऐसे में अगर कोई शख्स 10 फीट लंबे और जहरीले किंग कोबरा को एक बोरे और दो डंडों के सहारे पकड़े तो उसे दिलेर ही कहा जाएगा।
Related Videos
नेशनल
शादी में पीएम के आगे राष्ट्रपति के अपमान का सच क्या है?

शादी में पीएम के आगे राष्ट्रपति के अपमान का सच क्या है?
नेशनल
हाथी का बच्चा कीचड़ में फंसा, यूं हुआ रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन

हाथी का बच्चा कीचड़ में फंसा, यूं हुआ रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन
नेशनल
दबंगों के खिलाफ किया वोट तो दलित का किया ऐसा हाल

दबंगों के खिलाफ किया वोट तो दलित का किया ऐसा हाल
नेशनल
वैष्णो देवी जा रहे श्रद्धालुओं को रास्ते में मिला ये खतरनाक अजगर

वैष्णो देवी जा रहे श्रद्धालुओं को रास्ते में मिला ये खतरनाक अजगर
Most Viewed

इस नेता के साथ रंगे हाथों होटल में पकड़ी गई थीं सपना चौधरी?
Trending

मासूम सी दिखने वाली इस महिला के कारनामे जान दंग रह जाएंगे आप
Featured

Video: कृष्णा नदी के तेज बहाव में हादसा, अब तक 16 की मौत
Video Banner
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
दीपिका, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सरधना

BJP विधायक के पैर छूना पड़ा दरोगा को भारी,IG ने दिए जांच के आदेश
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!