यूपी के इस विधायक ने किया उत्तराखंड में सरेंडर, ये है मामला

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ पौड़ी

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 07:29 AM IST

पौड़ी सीजेएम कोर्ट में उत्तर प्रदेश के नगीना से SP के विधायक मनोज पारस ने सरेंडर किया। आपको बता दें कि मनोज पारस पर 2013 में बिजनौर के जिला पंचायत सदस्यों के अपहरण सहित कई धाराओं में केस दर्ज हुआ था जिसके लिए उनके खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट जारी किया गया था।

