बस्ती में गरजे सीएम योगी आदित्यानाथ, भ्रष्टाचार को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयान

अरुण पाठक, अमर उजाला टीवी/ बस्ती

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 04:23 PM IST

यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने बस्ती जिले में निकाय के मद्देनजर चुनावी जनसभा को संबोधित किया। उन्होने कहा कि केंद्र और प्रदेश में बीजेपी की सरकार है, अगर प्रदेश के सभी 16 नगर निगमों और 651 नगर निकायों में बीजेपी को जीत नसीब हुई तो इन संस्थाओं से भ्रष्टाचार दूर करने का काम किया जाएगा।

