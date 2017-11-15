Download App
उन्नाव में दिनदहाड़े युवती से चलती कार में गैंगरेप

अनुराग मिश्रा, अमर उजाला टीवी/ उन्नाव

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 08:32 PM IST

उन्नाव में दिनदहाड़े युवती से गैंगरेप किया गया। खबर मिलते ही पुलिस-प्रशासन में हड़कंप मच गया। पीड़िता से गैंगरेप के आरोपी युवकों ने लड़की को कार से फेंका दिया और फरार हो गए। फिलहाल पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी लड़कों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

