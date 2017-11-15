Download App
अयोध्या विवाद सुलझाने को योगी से मिले श्री श्री रविशंकर

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ लखनऊ

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 02:55 PM IST

केंद्र और उत्तर प्रदेश दोनों जगह की सत्ता पर काबिज बीजेपी ने अयोध्या के राम मंदिर विवाद को सुलझाने की दिशा में अंदरखाने काम शुरू कर दिया है। इसी क्रम में आध्यात्मिक गुरू श्री श्री रविशंकर अयोध्या जाने से पहले यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ से मुलाकात की।

