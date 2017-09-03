Download App
खौफनाक! परिवार पर काल बनकर गिरी घर की छत

आनंद प्रकाश, अमर उजाला टीवी/ शामली

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 09:59 AM IST

शामली के कांधला कस्बे में एक मकान की छत गिरने से बड़ा हादसा हुआ। एक ही परिवार के चार लोग मलबे में दब गए। जेसीबी की मदद से सभी को मलबे से बाहर निकाला गया लेकिन सभी घायलों की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।

