इस वीडियो ने खोल दी यूपी में स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था की सबसे बड़ी पोल

अवधेश पचौरी, अमर उजाला टीवी/सहारनपुर

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 09:34 AM IST

यूपी के स्वास्थ्य विभाग की पोल एक बार फिर खुलती दिखी। ताजा मामला सहारनपुर से है। जहां एक शख्स अपनी गर्भवती पत्नी डिलीवरी के लिए अस्पताल लेकर गया तो उससे जमकर पैसे वसूले गए। उसने आरोप लगाया कि उससे पहले एम्बुलेंस वाले ने,फिर डॉक्टर्स ने और इसके बाद सफाईकर्मी ने उससे पैसे लिए। जब उसने पैसे नहीं दिए तो उसकी पिटाई कर दी गई।

यूपी में बिन डॉक्टर चल रहे हैं सरकारी अस्पताल!

यूपी के औरेया में ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। लोगों की मदद से घायल युवक को इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया तो वहां न डॉक्टर मौजूद थे न कोई अटेंडेंट।
योगी जी देखिए ,आपके मंत्री के सरकारी बंगले का वीडियो ,बारिश के बाद टपकी घर की छत

BRD में बच्चों की मौत पर डीएम की जांच रिपोर्ट में खुलासा

गोरखपुर में बच्चे की मौत के बाद इस पिता ने की सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के मंत्री की शिकायत

यूपी के स्कूलों में अब इस वजह से सुबह नहीं होगी प्रार्थना

