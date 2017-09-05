Download App
मेरठ के सरधना में धूमधाम से निकाली गई गणेश विसर्जन यात्रा

अशोक सोम, अमर उजाला टीवी/ सरधना, मेरठ

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 06:35 AM IST

मेरठ के सरधना में गणेश विसर्जन यात्रा निकाली गई। विसर्जन यात्रा में हाथी, डीजे, बैंड और कई सुंदर झांकियां शामिल हुईं। साथ ही सुरक्षा के लिहाज से दो प्लाटून आरआरएफ के जवान, दस अंडर ट्रेनिंग सब इंस्पेक्टर और लोकल पुलिस मौजूद रही।

तीन सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर शिक्षकों ने किया कार्य बहिष्कार

इलाहाबाद के सर्व शिक्षा अभियान कार्यालय पर शिक्षकों ने कार्य बहिष्कार कर धरना प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान शिक्षकों ने अपना मानदेय बढ़ाने का शासनादेश जल्द जारी करने और बीते मार्च के महीने से ही इसे लागू करने की मांग की।
सुनील लाल, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सीतापुर

सीतापुर में 100 ग्राम प्रधानों के खिलाफ होगी जांच
