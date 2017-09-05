Download App
मेरठ की बैग बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग

सुनील कैथवास, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मेरठ

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 06:52 AM IST

मेरठ के थाना परतापुर में प्लास्टिक बैग बनाने वाली एक फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग लगने से अफरा-तफरी मच गई। लोगों ने आग की सूचना दमकल विभाग को दी जिसके बाद तकरीबन 20 दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची और आग पर काबू पाया।

VIDEO: फेसबुक के जरिए सुपारी देकर युवती ने कराई अपने पिता की हत्या

VIDEO: फेसबुक के जरिए सुपारी देकर युवती ने कराई अपने पिता की हत्या
मेरठ के परतापुर में एक युवती ने 12 लाख रुपये की सुपारी देकर अपने पिता की हत्या करा दी। पुलिस ने आरोपी युवती को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है लेकिन 12 लाख की सुपारी लेने वाले तीनों आरोपी अभी फरार है।
