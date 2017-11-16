Download App
आपका शहर Close

गौ सेवा करने वाली इस विदेशी महिला को अब छोड़ना पड़ेगा भारत! जानिए क्यों?

अशोक दुबे, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मथुरा

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 05:50 AM IST

मथुरा में पिछले 30 सालों से सैकड़ों बीमार और असहाय गायों की सेवा करने वाली जर्मन मूल की महिला सुदेवी दासी को अब भारत छोड़ना होगा। दरअसल सुदेवी का वीजा खत्म हो गया है लेकिन वो अभी भी भारत में रहकर बीमार गायों की सेवा करना चाहती हैं।
 

LiveConversation

Also View

यूपी निकाय चुनावों में बीजेपी को परिणाम भुगतने की धमकी

यूपी निकाय चुनावों में बीजेपी को परिणाम भुगतने की धमकी
फिरोजाबाद में अखिलेश यादव एक बार फिर से केंद्र और यूपी की बीजेपी सरकार पर बरसे। उन्होंने कहा कि नोटबंदी और जीएसटी के कारण जनता गुस्से में है।
Related Videos
मथुरा
हर कोई बनना चाहता है मोदी का दूत, रविशंकर भी लगे लाइन में

हर कोई बनना चाहता है मोदी का दूत, रविशंकर भी लगे लाइन में
एटा
सड़क दुर्घटना में बाल-बाल बचे साक्षी महाराज, SUV हुई चकनाचूर

सड़क दुर्घटना में बाल-बाल बचे साक्षी महाराज, SUV हुई चकनाचूर
उत्तर प्रदेश
मासूम सी दिखने वाली इस महिला के कारनामे जान दंग रह जाएंगे आप

मासूम सी दिखने वाली इस महिला के कारनामे जान दंग रह जाएंगे आप
एटा
एटा नगर पालिका चुनाव में रद्द कर दिया गया ‘आप’ प्रत्याशी का नामांकन

एटा नगर पालिका चुनाव में रद्द कर दिया गया ‘आप’ प्रत्याशी का नामांकन

Most Viewed

इस नेता के साथ रंगे हाथों होटल में पकड़ी गई थीं सपना चौधरी?
Trending

भूख से मर गई एक और महिला, कोटेदार ने नहीं दिया था राशन
Featured

गुजरात में मूंगफली बिगाड़ रही बीजेपी का खेल
Video Banner
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!