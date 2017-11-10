Download App
VIDEO : बरसाना के श्रीजी मंदिर को संतों ने बना दिया WWE का अखाड़ा

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ बरसाना

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 07:08 AM IST

मथुरा के बरसाना से एक ऐसी तस्वीर सामने आई है जिसे देखकर आप को आश्चर्य होगा। हैरानी इस बात की कि जिन साधु संतों को हम शांत और सौम्य समझते हैं भला उनका भी ऐसा उग्र रूप हो सकता है। दरअसल श्रीजी मंदिर में दो बाबाओं के बीच लाठियां चल गईं और फिर भी मन न भरा तो मंदिर प्रांगण को ही अखाड़ा बना डाला और एक दूसरे को उठा-उठाकर पटका।

