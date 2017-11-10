Download App
बच्ची बोल नहीं सकती और 60 साल के बुजुर्ग ने कर डाला ये कांड

सोनेंद्र व्यास, अमर उजाला टीवी/ राया, मथुरा

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 07:10 AM IST

मथुरा के राया से समाज को शर्मसार करनेवाली एक खबर आई है। इस खबर से ये सवाल एक बार फिर से खड़ा होता है कि हम आखिर कैसे समाज का निर्माण कर रहे हैं। राया में एक मूक-बधिर बच्ची के साथ 60 साल के बुजुर्ग ने जबर्दस्ती की।

