Download App
आपका शहर Close

टिकट कटने से बागी हुई BJP की ये महिला नेता, पार्टी को होगा नुकसान

मोहम्मद रईस, विकास शुक्ल, अमर उजाला टीवी/ लखीमपुर खीरी

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 07:06 AM IST

लखीमपुर खीरी में बीजेपी नेता और नगर पालिका परिषद की निवर्तमान अध्यक्ष डॉक्टर इरा श्रीवास्तव का टिकट कट गया। जिसे खफा डॉक्टर इरा श्रीवास्तव बागी हो गई हैं और उन्होंने सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि पार्टी ये बताए कि उनका अपराध क्या है। बता दें कि बीजेपी ने इस बार जिलाध्यक्ष सतीश कौशल बाजपेई मौनी की पत्नी निरुपमा बाजपेई को प्रत्याशी बनाया है। इसके बावजूद डॉक्टर इरा श्रीवास्तव ने भी अपना नामांकन दाखिल किया।

LiveConversation

Also View

दांव पर साख! सीएम योगी खुद करेंगे निकाय चुनाव प्रचार का शंखनाद

दांव पर साख! सीएम योगी खुद करेंगे निकाय चुनाव प्रचार का शंखनाद
यूपी में निकाय चुनाव को लेकर हर पार्टी ने अपनी कमर कस ली है। लेकिन ये चुनाव बीजेपी और खासकर सीएम योगी के लिए बड़े अहम हैं क्योंकि विधानसभा चुनाव में जीत के बाद ये पहले चुनाव हैं जिसमें बीजेपी खूब रूची दिखा रही है।
Related Videos
सहारनपुर
खुलासा: नकली नोटों के दम पर लड़ा जाएगा यूपी निकाय चुनाव!

खुलासा: नकली नोटों के दम पर लड़ा जाएगा यूपी निकाय चुनाव!

फिरोजाबाद
निकाय चुनाव को लेकर फिरोजाबाद में बीजेपी ने खेला ये दांव

निकाय चुनाव को लेकर फिरोजाबाद में बीजेपी ने खेला ये दांव
लखनऊ
नामांकन करने पहुंची प्रत्याशी तो पता चला कट चुका है टिकट

नामांकन करने पहुंची प्रत्याशी तो पता चला कट चुका है टिकट
लखीमपुर खीरी
VIDEO: पुलिसवाले ने दी गाली तो भीड़ ने झाड़ूओं से कर दी पिटाई

VIDEO: पुलिसवाले ने दी गाली तो भीड़ ने झाड़ूओं से कर दी पिटाई
Most Viewed

अरब के प्रिंस की बेटी की इन तस्वीरों ने इन्हें बनाया दूसरी किम कार्दशियन
Trending

GST दरों में बदलाव के साथ 177 चीजें हुई सस्ती, जानिए किसका गिरा दाम
Featured

दिल्ली में एक दिन माने 44 सिगरेट, नतीजा घटता स्पर्म काउंट
Video Banner
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
दीपिका, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सरधना

BJP विधायक के पैर छूना पड़ा दरोगा को भारी,IG ने दिए जांच के आदेश
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!