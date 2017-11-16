Download App
जेसीबी से कुछ मिनटों में खंडहर हुई इमारतें, जाने क्यों?

बृजेश सिंह/विकास शुक्ल, अमर उजाला टीवी/ लखीमपुर

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 06:07 AM IST

लखीमपुर में ग्राम पंचायत के चारागाह पर अवैध निर्माण करने पर कार्रवाई करते हुए अधिकारीयों ने इमारतें गिरवा दी। देखते-देखते इमारत जमीदोज हो गई। वहीं जिनका मकान गिरा है उनका आरोप हैं कि निर्माण हमने अपनी जमीन में किया था।
 

भूख से मर गई एक और महिला, कोटेदार ने नहीं दिया था राशन

अभी झारखण्ड में भूख से एक बच्ची की मौत की खबर लोग भूले भी नहीं थे कि यूपी के बरेली में भी भूख की वजह से एक महिला की मौत हो गई।
शाहजहाँपुर
‘कमल’ खिलने से नहीं रोक सकते SP, BSP और कांग्रेस: केशव प्रसाद मौर्य

पीलीभीत
किसान से सीएम योगी ने हालचाल पूछा तो मिला ये जवाब

लखीमपुर खीरी
टिकट कटने से बागी हुई BJP की ये महिला नेता, पार्टी को होगा नुकसान

लखीमपुर खीरी
VIDEO: पुलिसवाले ने दी गाली तो भीड़ ने झाड़ूओं से कर दी पिटाई

इस नेता के साथ रंगे हाथों होटल में पकड़ी गई थीं सपना चौधरी?
भूख से मर गई एक और महिला, कोटेदार ने नहीं दिया था राशन
गुजरात में मूंगफली बिगाड़ रही बीजेपी का खेल
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
