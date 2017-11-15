Download App
आपका शहर Close

कानपुर पहुंचे सीएम योगी, बोले, अब हर नगर निगम में होगी दिवाली

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ कानपुर

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 09:52 PM IST

अयोध्या से निकाय चुनावों के लिए सभा और रैलियों का शंखनाद करने के बाद बुधवार को सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ कानपुर पहुंचे। कानपुर में अपनी सभा में सीएम योगी ने पिछले सीएम को निशाने पर लेते हुए कहा कि लोग अयोध्या जाने से डरते थे, हमने वहां दिवाली मनाई और अब हर नगर निगम में दिवाली मनाई जाएगी।

LiveConversation

Also View

VIDEO: सरकार कोई हो, इलाहाबाद के इस नेता की 'मस्ती' नहीं रुकती

VIDEO: सरकार कोई हो, इलाहाबाद के इस नेता की 'मस्ती' नहीं रुकती
यूपी के इलाहाबाद से नंद गोपाल गुप्ता ‘नंदी’ का एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ है। नंद गोपाल गुप्ता ‘नंदी’ यूपी की योगी सरकार में कैबिनेट मंत्री हैं। वायरल हुए वीडियो में ‘नंदी’ कार्यकर्ताओं से पैर दबवाते नजर आ रहे हैं।
Related Videos
लखनऊ
14 से 27 नवंबर तक ये है सीएम योगी की जनसभाओं की लिस्ट

14 से 27 नवंबर तक ये है सीएम योगी की जनसभाओं की लिस्ट
आगरा
नामांकन के दौरान ‘बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता’ ने साथी की चेन लूटने की कोशिशि की

नामांकन के दौरान ‘बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता’ ने साथी की चेन लूटने की कोशिशि की
आगरा
आगरा निकाय चुनाव : एम्बुलेंस में बैठकर नामांकन करने पहुंचा बीजेपी प्रत्याशी

आगरा निकाय चुनाव : एम्बुलेंस में बैठकर नामांकन करने पहुंचा बीजेपी प्रत्याशी
इलाहाबाद
यूपी निकाय चुनाव : इलाहाबाद से इस मंत्री की पत्नी होंगी बीजेपी मेयर पद की प्रत्याशी

यूपी निकाय चुनाव : इलाहाबाद से इस मंत्री की पत्नी होंगी बीजेपी मेयर पद की प्रत्याशी
Most Viewed

इस नेता के साथ रंगे हाथों होटल में पकड़ी गई थीं सपना चौधरी?
Trending

कानपुर पहुंचे सीएम योगी, बोले, अब हर नगर निगम में होगी दिवाली
Featured

गुजरात में मूंगफली बिगाड़ रही बीजेपी का खेल
Video Banner
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!