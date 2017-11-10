Download App
कानपुर देहात में BJP का खेल बिगाड़ने उतरी राष्ट्रपति कोविंद की बहू

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला टीवी/ कानपुर देहात

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 07:08 AM IST

कानपुर देहात में भारतीय जनता पार्टी से टिकट कटने से नाराज राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद की बहू दीपा कोविंद ने निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के तौर पर पर्चा भरा है। उन्होंने कानपुर देहात के झींझक नगर पालिका परिषद के चेयरमैन पद के लिए अपना निर्दलीय नामांकन भरा।

