कानपुर में वर्दीवाले ने मानसिक रूप से बीमार महिला संग की 'गंदी' हरकत

मनीष निगम, अमर उजाला टीवी/ कानपुर

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 11:38 PM IST

कानपुर पुलिस का अमानवीय चेहरा सामने आया है। यहां एक पुलिसकर्मी ने मानसिक रूप से विक्षिप्त महिला के साथ मारपीट की। पीड़ित लड़की की गलती बस इतनी थी कि वो अस्पताल में घुस आई, जिसे बाहर भेजने के लिए पुलिसकर्मी ने उसके साथ मारपीट की।

रयान इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में 7 साल के बच्चे का गला रेतकर मर्डर

रयान इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में 7 साल के बच्चे का गला रेतकर मर्डर
दिल्ली से सटे गुरुग्राम के रयान इंटरनेशनल स्कूल से दिल दहला देने वाली खबर आई है। दूसरी क्लास में पढ़ने वाले एक बच्चे की स्कूल परिसर में गला रेत कर हत्या कर दी गई है।
मासूम ने कैमरे पर बताई मम्मी के आत्महत्या करने की वजह
गोरखपुर

मासूम ने कैमरे पर बताई मम्मी के आत्महत्या करने की वजह

एंटी करप्शन टीम ने ऐसा बिछाया जाल, फंस गए दरोगा साहब
मुरादाबाद

एंटी करप्शन टीम ने ऐसा बिछाया जाल, फंस गए दरोगा साहब

डेरा मुख्यालय में सर्च ऑपरेशन, बलात्कारी बाबा का खुलेगा काला चिट्ठा
सिरसा

डेरा मुख्यालय में सर्च ऑपरेशन, बलात्कारी बाबा का खुलेगा काला चिट्ठा

गौरी लंकेश के बाद अब बिहार में पत्रकार को गोली मारी
बिहार

गौरी लंकेश के बाद अब बिहार में पत्रकार को गोली मारी

रेपिस्ट राम रहीम की 'बेटी' हनीप्रीत के मुंबई में गिरफ्तार होने की चर्चाएं!
सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर चल गया 'पोस्टर ब्वॉयज' का जादू
'ब्लू व्हेल चैलेंज' से बचाएगा ये फोन नंबर : 8376804102
सुनील लाल, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सीतापुर

सीतापुर में 100 ग्राम प्रधानों के खिलाफ होगी जांच
जब रेड लाइट पर उतरा 'उड़ता जहाज'
जब बार बालाओं को देख यूपी पुलिस की छलकी जवानी

