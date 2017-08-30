Download App
कार ने बाइक सवार को मारी टक्कर, दो लोग जख्मी

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ जालौन

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 05:01 PM IST

जालौन में बुधवार को एक बेकाबू कार ने बाइक सवार दंपति को टक्कर मार दी। घायलों का जिला अस्पताल में इलाज के बाद झांसी रेफर कर दिया है।
 

