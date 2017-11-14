Download App
बीजेपी सरकार पर बरसे अखिलेश यादव,ऐसे किया नोटबंदी का जिक्र

रविंदर सिंह भाटिया, अमर उजाला टीवी, कानपुर

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 09:08 AM IST

सोमवार को कानपुर पहुंचे एसपी मुखिया अखिलेश यादव ने नोटबंदी पर अपनी कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया दी। पूर्व सीएम ने कहा कि नोटबंदी क्यों की गई थी? इसका कारण अगर कालेधन को खत्म करना था तो ये काला धन अभी खत्म ही नहीं हुआ है। 

