VIDEO: देखिए भीड़ ने चोर को पीटा और फिर पुलिस ने किया ये

अखिलेश सविता, अमर उजाला टीवी/ छिबरामऊ

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 07:10 AM IST

कन्नौज के छिबरामऊ में महिला का पर्स चुराते समय पकड़े गए एक चोर को लोगों ने जमकर पीटा। जिसके बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और चोर को लोगों से बचाया। लेकिन जब चोर ने पुलिस के साथ थाने जाने से इंकार कर दिया तो पुलिस ने भी चोर की पिटाई और फिर थाने ले गई।

VIDEO: सड़क पर दौड़ती हुई कार में अचानक लगी आग

VIDEO: सड़क पर दौड़ती हुई कार में अचानक लगी आग
हाथरस में आगरा-अलीगढ़ हाईवे पर अचानक एक कार में आग लगने से हड़कंप मच गया। कार में आग लगने का कारण पता नहीं चल सका है।
सुनील लाल, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सीतापुर

सीतापुर में 100 ग्राम प्रधानों के खिलाफ होगी जांच
