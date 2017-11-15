Download App
VIDEO : वर्दीवाले ने ऐसे की पैसों की बरसात, लगाए डांसर्स के साथ ठुमके

अरुण मिश्र, अमर उजाला टीवी/ गोंडा

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 08:11 PM IST

गोंडा के लखनीपुर गांव में एक पुलिसवाले ने डांसर्स के साथ जमकर ठुमके लगाए। जिसका वीडियो अब सामने आया है। इस वीडियो में पुलिसकर्मी सिर्फ डांस करता ही नहीं बल्कि डांसर्स पर पैसे उड़ाता भी दिख रहा है। वर्दी मे ठुमके लगा रहे पुलिसकर्मी का वीडियो सामने आने के बाद एसपी ने इसकी जांच सीओ मनकापुर को सौंपी है।

