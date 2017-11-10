Download App
आपका शहर Close

सोशल मीडिया पर जवानों के वीडियो को लेकर ये बोले एक्स आर्मी चीफ

जितेंद्र दीक्षित, अमर उजाला टीवी/ फर्रुखाबाद

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 12:19 AM IST

पूर्व थल सेना अध्यक्ष जनरल बिक्रम सिंह ने कहा है कि भारतीय सेना जंग ए मैदान में किसी भी परिस्थिति व चुनौती से निपटने के लिए सक्षम है। जनरल बिक्रम सिंह और जनरल वी.पी. मलिक फर्रुखाबाद में सिखलाई रेजिमेंट सेंटर के 75वें स्थापना दिवस पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में शिरकत करने आए थे। आइए सुनते मीडिया से बातचीत के दौरान क्या बोले जनरल बिक्रम सिंह और जनरल वी.पी. मलिक।

LiveConversation

Also View

गोरखा रेजीमेंट के बारे में वो सबकुछ जो आपको जानना चाहिए

गोरखा रेजीमेंट के बारे में वो सबकुछ जो आपको जानना चाहिए
अगर दुनिया के सबसे जांबाज सैन्य रेजिमेंट की बात आए तो गोरखा रेजिमेंट का नाम जरूर लिया जाएगा।
Related Videos
वाराणसी
काशी में गंगा आरती देखने पहुंचे थल सेनाध्यक्ष बिपिन रावत

काशी में गंगा आरती देखने पहुंचे थल सेनाध्यक्ष बिपिन रावत
नेशनल
अब स्वदेशी मिसाइल ‘निर्भय’ से भारत हुआ और मजबूत, जानिए खासियत

अब स्वदेशी मिसाइल ‘निर्भय’ से भारत हुआ और मजबूत, जानिए खासियत

कानपुर
VIDEO: यूपी के इस थाने में हुई जमकर पत्थरबाजी, एसओ सस्पेंड

VIDEO: यूपी के इस थाने में हुई जमकर पत्थरबाजी, एसओ सस्पेंड
उत्तर प्रदेश
सोशल मीडिया पर जवानों के वीडियो को लेकर ये बोले एक्स आर्मी चीफ

सोशल मीडिया पर जवानों के वीडियो को लेकर ये बोले एक्स आर्मी चीफ
Most Viewed

अरब के प्रिंस की बेटी की इन तस्वीरों ने इन्हें बनाया दूसरी किम कार्दशियन
Trending

GST दरों में बदलाव के साथ 177 चीजें हुई सस्ती, जानिए किसका गिरा दाम
Featured

दिल्ली में एक दिन माने 44 सिगरेट, नतीजा घटता स्पर्म काउंट
Video Banner
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
दीपिका, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सरधना

BJP विधायक के पैर छूना पड़ा दरोगा को भारी,IG ने दिए जांच के आदेश
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!