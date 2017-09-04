Download App
गोरखपुर के बाद फर्रुखाबाद में ऑक्सीजन की कमी से 49 बच्चों की मौत, केस दर्ज

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ फर्रुखाबाद

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 12:24 PM IST

गोरखपुर के बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज में हुई बच्चों की मौत के बाद अब फर्रुखाबाद के राम मनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल से ऐसा ही मामला सामने आया है । यहां ऑक्सीजन और दवा की कमी के चलते 49 बच्चों की मौत हुई है। जिसपर सरकार ने कड़ा कदम उठाया है।
 

अब वडोदरा में गई ऑक्सीजन की कमी से बच्चे की जान

अब वडोदरा में गई ऑक्सीजन की कमी से बच्चे की जान
यूपी के गोरखपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज में ऑक्सीजन की कमी से बच्चों की मौत का मामला अभी शांत भी नहीं हुआ था कि वडोदरा के सयाजी अस्पताल से ऐसा ही एक मामला सामने आया है।
