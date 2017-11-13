Download App
ये गीत सुनने के बाद यातायात नियम नहीं तोड़ पाएंगे आप!

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ फैजाबाद

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 03:52 AM IST

हिंदुस्तान में यातायात नियमों का पालन नहीं करने के कारण हर साल लाखों लोग दुर्घटना का शिकार हो जाते हैं। लोग सड़क पर नियमों का पालन करें इसके लिए फैजाबाद के ARTO डॉ उदित नारायण पांडेय ने गीत लिखे हैं। आपकों भी वो गीत सुनवाते हैं जिन्हें सुनकर आप भी शायद कभी यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन नहीं कर पाएंगे।

