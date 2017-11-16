Download App
'जो आरती भी सही नहीं करते थे, अब वो मंदिर-मंदिर घूम रहे हैं'

सुधीर अग्रवाल, अमर उजाला टीवी, चित्रकूट

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 09:50 AM IST

यूपी में निकाय चुनाव का प्रचार जोरों पर है। बुधवार को चित्रकूट पहुंचे प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री दिनेश शर्मा कांग्रेस और एसपी पर जमकर बरसे। उप मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि जो कभी मंदिर की बात करने वालों को सांप्रदायिक कहते थे वो अब मंदिर-मंदिर भटक रहे हैं। 

यूपी निकाय चुनाव में बीजेपी की होगी जीत: दिनेश शर्मा

निकाय चुनाव में टिकट को लेकर हर पार्टी में नेता नाराज हो रहे हैं और हंगामा कर रहे हैं। अयोध्या पहुंचे प्रदेश के उप मुख्यमंत्री दिनेश शर्मा ने कहा कि निकाय चुनाव में भी लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनाव की तरह बीजेपी की लहर है।
VIDEO: बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता ने इस उप-मुख्यमंत्री को बताया पार्टी का विभीषण

गोरखपुर से मेयर प्रत्याशी बने सीताराम जायसवाल

बीजेपी उम्मीदवारों की सूची पर मंथन, सीएम योगी लगाएंगे अंतिम मुहर

यूपी के मदरसों में अब पढ़ाई जाएगी NCERT की किताबें

