VIDEO: यूपी पुलिस का ये चेहरा देखकर डर जाएंगे आप

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/बुलंदशहर

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 10:52 AM IST

बुलंदशहर के खुर्जा थानाक्षेत्र का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में एक दरोगा चालान काट रहा है और जब उसका कुछ युवकों ने विरोध किया और पूछा कि आखिर बताओ चालान क्यों काटा है तो दरोगा आग बबूला हो गया और एक युवक की जमकर पिटाई कर दी। हालांकि इस दौरान दरोगा एस वी सिंह और पीड़ित युवक के बीच पहले तीखी बहस हुई थी उसके बाद दरोगा ने उसे पीटा और फिर थाने लेकर चला गया।

