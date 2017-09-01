Download App
चीनी सामान के विरोध में यहां फूंका गया चीन का पुतला

विपिन कुमार, अमर उजाला टीवी/ बिजनौर

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 10:35 PM IST

बिजनौर के नगर पालिका चौक पर विश्व हिंदू परिषद और बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं ने चीन के सामान का विरोध करते हुए चीन का पुतला फूंका। इस दौरान विहिप और बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं ने चीनी समान का उपयोग न करने का आह्वान भी किया।

