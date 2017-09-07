Download App
अमीर बनने के लिए बीए को दो छात्रों ने अख्तियार किया ये रास्ता, अब पहुंचे जेल

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ अमरोहा

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 05:14 PM IST

यूपी की अमरोहा पुलिस ने नकली करेंसी तैयार कर बाजार में चालाने के आरोप में दो दोस्तों को गिरफ्तार किया है। दोनों दोस्त बीए के छात्र हैं, जिनके पास से पांच लाख की नकली करेंसी बरामद की गई है।
 

धोखे के शिकार व्यापारी के साथ पुलिस ने किया ऐसा व्यवहार

मेरठ में एक व्यापारी कबाड़ियों के धोखे का शिकार हो गया। व्यापारी ने सोतीगंज से गाड़ियों के पार्ट्स खरीदे, जो खराब निकले। जब वो इसे बदलने के लिए पहुंचा तो कबाड़ियों ने उसे ही चोर ठहरा दिया और पार्ट्स वापस लेने से इनकार कर दिया।
