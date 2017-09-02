Download App
बजरंग दल और विहिप कार्यकर्ताओं ने जलाया चीन का सामान

संजय बनौधा, अमर उजाला टीवी/ इलाहाबाद

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 08:36 AM IST

इलाहाबाद में शुक्रवार को बजरंग दल और विहिप कार्यकर्ताओं ने चीन में बने सामानों को जलाकर चीन का विरोध किया। इस दौरान प्रदर्शनकारियों ने लोगों से चीन में बने सामानों का बहिष्कार करने की अपील की।

इंसाफ के लिए श्रवण कुमार बना ये शख्स

इंसाफ के लिए श्रवण कुमार बना ये शख्स
हमारे देश में इंसाफ पाने के लिए एक आम शख्स को कितनी तकलीफें उठाना पड़ती हैं इसका ताजा उदाहरण ओडिशा से सामने आया है। जहां इंसाफ की आस में एक शख्स को अपने बूढ़े मां-बाप को कंधे पर बैठाकर पैदल 40 किलोमीटर का सफर तय करने पर मजबूर होना पड़ता है।
