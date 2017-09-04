Download App
तमंचे की नोंक पर छात्र को घर से उठा ले गए कार सवार

आशीष शर्मा, अमर उजाला टीवी/ आगरा

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 11:11 PM IST

आगरा में सोमवार को सिकन्दरा के शास्त्रीपुरम से दिनदहाड़े एक छात्र को अपहरण करने का मामला सामने आया है। परिजनों के मुताबिक पांच से छह लोग तमंचे की नोंक पर उसे घर से उठा ले गए। वहीं परिजनों ने इस मामले में फाइनेंस कर्मियों पर आरोप लगाया है।

