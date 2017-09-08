Download App
आगरा में व्यापारी ने अपने को किया खत्म,वजह रही ये..

आशीष शर्मा, अमर उजाला टीवी/ आगरा

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 10:17 PM IST

आगरा में जीएसटी से तनाव में आकर एक व्यापारी ने आत्महत्या कर ली। मोतीगंज में परचून का व्यापारी हरीश अग्रवाल, जीएसटी लगने से तनाव में था और उसका इलाज एक मनोचिकित्सक द्वारा किया जा रहा था।

महिला हॉकी टीम के हेड कोच अब पुरुष टीम को सिखाएंगे हॉकी

महिला हॉकी टीम के हेड कोच अब पुरुष टीम को सिखाएंगे हॉकी
खेल मंत्री राज्यवर्धन राठौड़ ने सीनियर पुरुष हॉकी टीम के नए कोच की घोषणा कर दी है। राज्यवर्धन राठौड़ ने ट्वीट करके बताया कि सीनियर महिला हॉकी टीम के मौजूदा हेड कोच वाल्थेरुस मरीजिने को पुरुष हॉकी टीम का हेड कोच बना दिया गया है।
