प्यार की निशानी ताज को देखन पहुंचे दुनिया भर के 152 न्यायाधीश

सतेंद्र सिंह, अमर उजाला टीवी/ आगरा

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 08:00 AM IST

दुनिया भर में प्यार की बेमिसाल निशानी माने जानेवाले ताज महल को देखने हर रोज सैकड़ों सैलानी आते हैं पर आगरा पहुंचे एक ग्रुप ने वहां मौजूद सभी लोगों का ध्यान अपनी ओर खींच लिया। इस ग्रुप में 52 देशों के 152 न्यायाधीश शामिल थे।

नामांकन के दौरान 'बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता' ने साथी की चेन लूटने की कोशिशि की

आगरा में नामांकन करने के दौरान भारतीय जनता पार्टी के एक कार्यकर्ता की चेन लूटने की कोशिश की गई। लुटेरा इसमें असफल रहा तो उसने कार्यकर्ता और वहां मौजूद दूसरे लोगों पर स्याही फेंक दी।
आगरा निकाय चुनाव : एम्बुलेंस में बैठकर नामांकन करने पहुंचा बीजेपी प्रत्याशी

VIDEO: देखिए, ताज महल का वो 'तहखाना' जिसे खोलने से 'सरकारें' डरती हैं

गोवर्धन पूजा में गिरिराज को पूजने ऑस्ट्रेलिया से आई 'विशाखा दासी'

बीजेपी के इस विधायक ने ताजमहल को बताया 'कलंक'

