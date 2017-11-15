Download App
दांत के कीड़ों से हैं परेशान, ये उपाय कर देंगे इन्हें खत्म

आसिफ़ इक़बाल

आसिफ़ इक़बाल, Amar Ujala

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 07:00 PM IST

खिलखिलाती हुई हंसी तभी ज्यादा अच्छी लगती है जब आपके दांत चमकते हों। दांत तभी चमकेंगे जब आप उनकी सही देखभाल करेंगे और साफ सफाई का ध्यान रखेंगे। आइए जानते हैं कि दांतो की सही देखभाल कैसे करनी चाहिए और कीड़ा लगने से बचाने के लिए क्या करना चाहिए...

