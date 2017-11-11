Download App
ये हैं खास 5 पौधे जिनसे मिट जाएगा ड्राइंग रूम का प्रदूषण

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 12:02 PM IST

बढ़ते प्रदूषण से हर कोई परेशान है। सांस और हृदय की बीमारियों के साथ-साथ लोगों को कई दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है लेकिन आप कम से कम अपने घर को प्रदूषण मुक्त रख सकते हैं। हम आपको उन 5 पौधों के बारे में बताएंगे जो आपके घर के अंदर की हवा को स्वच्छ रखने मे आपकी मदद कर सकते हैं।

OMG! दिल्ली में ज्यादा दिन रहे तो नहीं पैदा कर पाएंगे बच्चे

OMG! दिल्ली में ज्यादा दिन रहे तो नहीं पैदा कर पाएंगे बच्चे
दिल्ली की हवा जिस हिसाब से प्रदूषित हो गई है उससे अब सिर्फ सांस और हृदय से संबंधित बीमारियां ही नहीं हो रही हैं बल्कि अब तो इससे आपके पारिवारिक जीवन पर भी बहुत बुरा असर पड़ रहा है।
