सचिन की सबसे छोटी फैन ने लिखा उन्हें प्यारा सा खत

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 11:23 PM IST

अपने प्रदर्शन और रिकॉर्ड्स के बल पर क्रिकेट के खुदा बन चुके सचिन तेंदुलकर एक बच्ची के फैन हो गए। सचिन की इस नन्ही सी फैन ने उन्हें एक प्यार भरा लेटर लिखा और मिलने की इच्छा जाहिर की। देखिए, फिर सचिन ने इस प्यारी सी बच्ची को क्या रिप्लाई दिया।

#TeachersDay: गुरु शिष्य की जोड़ियां जिन्होंने रचा इतिहास

#TeachersDay: गुरु शिष्य की जोड़ियां जिन्होंने रचा इतिहास
कहते हैं बिना गुरु के आपकी शिक्षा अधूरी रहती है। आपमें काबिलियत कितनी भी हो लेकिन उसे तराशने का हुनर एक गुरु में ही होता है।
