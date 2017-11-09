Download App
मैरी कॉम की गोल्डन वापसी, जीत के पीछे का बताया ये राज

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 10:37 AM IST

पांच बार की वर्ल्ड चैंपियन भारत की दिग्गज महिला बॉक्सर एमसी मैरी कॉम ने एशियन चैंपियनशिप का खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया है। इसी के साथ इस टूर्नामेंट में उन्होंने पांचवा गोल्ड मेडल जीता है। और इस शानदार जीत के बाद मैरी कॉम ने अपनी इस कामयाबी का राज भी खोला।

बैडमिंटन नेशनल चैम्पियनशिप : सायना और एचएस प्रनॉय बने चैम्पियन

बैडमिंटन नेशनल चैम्पियनशिप : सायना और एचएस प्रनॉय बने चैम्पियन
नेशनल बैडमिंटन चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल में लंदन ओलंपिक की ब्रॉन्ज मेडल विजेता और रियो ओलंपिक की सिल्वर गर्ल पीवी सिंधु आपस में भिड़ीं। सायना ने सिंधु को 21-17, 27-25 से शिकस्त दी।
