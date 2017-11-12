Download App
होशियार, खबरदार! आ रही हैं ‘बैडमिंटन क्वीन’ मिस गोपीचंद

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 10:42 AM IST

भारत में खेल जगत का भविष्य उज्जवल दिख रहा है क्योंकि हर फील्ड में युवा खिलाड़ी आगे आ रहे हैं और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। इसी क्रम में हम आपको एक युवा बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं। नाम है गायत्री गोपींचद। जानिए कौन हैं गायत्री और क्या है उनमें खास

