कैप्टन कोहली ने खिलाड़ियों को लेकर दिया चौंकाने वाला बयान

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला टीवी/नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 05:51 PM IST

इंडिया क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने श्रीलंका के साथ 16 नवंबर से शुरू हो रही टेस्ट सीरिज के मौके पर मीडिया से बात की। कैप्टन कोहली ने खेल के बाद आराम को जरूरी बताया। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि मैं कोई रोबोट नहीं हूं, स्किन काट कर देख लो, मुझसे भी खून निकलता है।

