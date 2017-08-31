Download App
INDIA vs SRI LANKA: 4th ODI : वर्ल्ड कप खेलने के लिए भारत ने बढ़ाई श्रीलंका की मुश्किलें

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 12:14 AM IST

कोलंबो में चौथा वन-डे मैच में भारत ने श्रीलंका को चित कर दिया। भारत ने पहले खेलते हुए श्रीलंका को 376 रनों का लक्ष्य दिया। जिसके जवाब में श्रीलंका कुल 207 रन पर ही ढेर हो गईऔर भारत के नाम एक और जीत दर्ज हो गई।

भारत का ये खिलाड़ी तोड़ सकता है सचिन तेंदुलकर और रिकी पोंटिंग का रिकॉर्ड!

श्रीलंका के साथ पांच वन डे मैचों की सीरीज के चौथे मैच में विराट कोहली ने वन डे कैरियर का 29 वां शतक जमाते हुए शतकों के मामले में तीसरे नंबर पर आ गए हैं। विराट से आगे अब इस मामले में सचिन तेंदुलकर और रिकी पोंटिंग हैं।
