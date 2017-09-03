Download App
IND Vs SL: अगर भारत ने पांचवां वनडे भी जीत लिया तो ये होगा फायदा

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 03:03 PM IST

श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पांच मैचों की वनडे सीरीज के चार मैचों में 4-0 की बढ़त बना चुकी टीम इंडिया को पूरा कॉन्फिडेंस है कि आखिरी मैच भी उनके नाम रहेगा। इस रिपोर्ट में देखिए अगर ये मैच भी टीम इंडिया के नाम रहा तो क्या होगा इसका फायदा।
 

श्रीलंका बैटिंग कोच ने बताया इस वजह से हार गए सीरीज

श्रीलंका बैटिंग कोच ने बताया इस वजह से हार गए सीरीज
श्रीलंकाई टीम अपने सबसे खराब दौर से गुजर रही है। ऐसे में श्रीलंका के बैटिंग कोच अविष्का गुणावर्द्धने ने कहा कि टीम में आत्मविश्वास काफी कम हो गया है। टीम को खेल के मानसिक पहलू पर काम करने की जरूरत है।
