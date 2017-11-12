Download App
हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेज पर भारी है डबल सेंचुरी माने वाली ये लेडी बल्लेबाज

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 11:20 PM IST

सिडनी के ओवल मैदान में महिलाओं की एशेज सीरीज में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई महिला टीम ने इंग्लिश महिला टीम की हालत खराब कर दी। ये सब मुमकिन हुआ बल्लेबाज एलिस पैरी के दोहरे शतक की वजह से। मैच के वो आखिरी पल वाकई पैरी की दिल की धड़कनों को बढ़ाने वाले रहे लेकिन फिर भी पैरी ने वो कर दिखाया जिसने इतिहास के पन्नों में अपना नाम हमेशा के लिए दर्ज कर दिया। इस रिपोर्ट में आपको जानकारी देते हैं एलिस पैरी के बारे में।
 

Your Story has been saved!