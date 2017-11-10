Download App
काल सर्प योग से बचने का ये है अचूक उपाय

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 12:27 PM IST

काल भैरव अष्टमी यानी वो दिन, जब भोलेनाथ के भैरव रूप की आराधना की जाती है। इस दिन का बहुत महत्व है और भक्त इस दिन बाबा की विशेष पूजा अर्चना कर मनोकामना मांगते हैं। ऐसे में हमारी इस खास पेशकश में हम आपको बताएंगे कि कैसे करें काल भैरव की आराधना और कैसे पता करें कि बाबा का आशीर्वाद आपको मिला या नहीं। देखिए, ये खास रिपोर्ट।

देखिए, अयोध्या में यहां उतरा था प्रभु राम का पुष्पक विमान

देखिए, अयोध्या में यहां उतरा था प्रभु राम का पुष्पक विमान
क्या आपको पता है कि उस पुष्पक विमान को अयोध्या में कहां उतारा गया था और मौजूदा वक्त में वो जगह कहां है।
