मौत को मात देने वाले गोरखा सैनिकों की ये है रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाली कहाी

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला टीवी/नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 09:43 AM IST

अगर दुनिया के सबसे जांबाज सैन्य रेजिमेंट की बात आए तो गोरखा रेजिमेंट का नाम जरूर लिया जाएगा। भारतीय फौज की शान गोरखा रेजिमेंट की शौर्यगाथा का अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि अंग्रेज भी इन फौलाद जवानों के सामने नतमस्तक थे। हमारी इस खास पेशकश में देखिए गोरखा रेजिमेंट के बारे में दिलचस्प बातें।
 

