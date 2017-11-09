Download App
एक दीवार जिसने 28 सालों तक एक शहर को बांटे रखा

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 04:24 AM IST

क्या आप सोच सकते हैं अगर आपके शहर के बीच में एक दीवार खड़ी कर दी जाए तो कैसा होगा। क्या आप अंदाजा भी लगा सकते हैं कि वो दीवार करीब तीन दशक तक वहीं खड़ी रहे। आपको याद दिला दें कि जर्मनी के बर्लिन शहर को 28 सालों तक 155 किलोमीटर लंबी एक दीवार ने बांटे रखा था। हमारी इस खास पेशकश में हम आपको उसी दीवार के बारे में हर जानकारी बताएंगे।

