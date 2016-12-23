आपका शहर Close

आज का एजेंडा : 23 दिसंबर 2016

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 12:17 AM IST

देखिए, क्या है देश का आज का एजेंडा और कहां क्या कुछ खास होने वाला है आज देश और प्रदेश में।
 

बॉलीवुड के मैदान में ‘दंगल’ ने मारी बाजी

आमिर की दंगल देखकर पूरा बॉलीवुड गदगद हो उठा है। बॉलीवुड ने दंगल की जमकर तारीफ की है। मंगलवार को मुंबई में दंगल की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में कई दिग्गज पहुंचे। फिल्म देखने के बाद ट्वीट कर सेलब्स ने दंगल की जमकर तारीफ की है।
तीन दिनों से लापता युवक की नाले में मिली लाश
कानपुर

तीन दिनों से लापता युवक की नाले में मिली लाश

युवाओं में कौशल विकास की बढ़ी ललक
कानपुर

युवाओं में कौशल विकास की बढ़ी ललक

आज का पंचांग : शुक्रवार 23 दिसंबर 2016
उत्तर प्रदेश

आज का पंचांग : शुक्रवार 23 दिसंबर 2016
सुनिए काशी में पीएम मोदी वाणी
वाराणसी

सुनिए काशी में पीएम मोदी वाणी
नोटबंदी पर नहीं सुनी होगी इससे बेहतर पैरोडी!
अखिलेश के गांव से 30 किमी. दूर 30 मिनट तक पिटती रही महिला

प्रेमन मौर्या, वाराणसी

शातिर चोरों की बेवकूफी CCTV में हुई रिकॉर्ड
अनिल डोगरा, देहरादून

नोटबंदी पर रैप बनाकर हनी सिंह को पीछे छोड़ा देहरादून के ऐश ने
दीपक जैन, फिरोजाबाद

CCTV LIVE : गार्ड ने बंदूक निकाली और मैनेजर को मार दी गोली!
